Morgan unveils Supersport 400 with BMW 3.0 turbo, 402hp
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Morgan just dropped the Supersport 400, its most powerful car ever.
Under the hood is a BMW turbocharged 3.0-liter engine pushing out 402hp, 67hp more than before.
Despite all that power, it weighs about as much as a Mazda Miata RF and rockets from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, topping out at 290km/h.
Morgan Supersport 400 starts at €138,958
The Supersport rolls on bold 19-inch wheels with grippy Michelin tires and features vents plus a custom exhaust for both performance and sound.
Ride comfort gets a boost from adjustable dampers.
The price starts at €138,958 in Europe or £112,965 in the UK (before taxes), but can climb higher with options.
Want to make it your own? Morgan's online configurator lets you customize everything to your taste.