Morgan unveils Supersport 400 with BMW 3.0 turbo, 402hp

Morgan Supersport 400 starts at €138,958

The Supersport rolls on bold 19-inch wheels with grippy Michelin tires and features vents plus a custom exhaust for both performance and sound.

Ride comfort gets a boost from adjustable dampers.

The price starts at €138,958 in Europe or £112,965 in the UK (before taxes), but can climb higher with options.

Want to make it your own? Morgan's online configurator lets you customize everything to your taste.