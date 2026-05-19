MV Agusta and ABT Sportsline unveil 130-unit Brutale 1000 ABT
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MV Agusta and German tuner ABT Sportsline just dropped the Brutale 1000 ABT, a limited-edition bike celebrating ABT's 130th birthday.
Only 130 bikes will be made, each with its own number.
Powered by a Euro 5+ engine, it packs up to 208hp with the optional racing kit.
You also get premium Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes for serious performance.
Brutale 1000 ABT priced at 46L
The Brutale 1000 ABT stands out with 19 carbon-fiber parts and bold Nero Carbonio Metallizzato/Rosso Fuoco colors.
Owners score extras like an Arrow exhaust, carbon-fiber pillion cover, swingarm plates, and a certificate of authenticity.
Price tag? €40,990 (about ₹46 lakh), with standard output at 201hp, ramped up to 208hp if you opt for the racing kit.