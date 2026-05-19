MV Agusta and ABT Sportsline unveil 130-unit Brutale 1000 ABT Auto May 19, 2026

MV Agusta and German tuner ABT Sportsline just dropped the Brutale 1000 ABT, a limited-edition bike celebrating ABT's 130th birthday.

Only 130 bikes will be made, each with its own number.

Powered by a Euro 5+ engine, it packs up to 208hp with the optional racing kit.

You also get premium Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes for serious performance.