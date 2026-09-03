Narendra Modi asks SIAM to build Viksit Bharat by 2047
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India's auto industry to step up its game and help build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.
In a message to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) read out at its Annual Convention 2026, he pointed out how new free trade deals can open global doors for Indian cars and bikes.
Modi also said the auto sector can drive growth and help further strengthen transport as a key pillar of national development.
Narendra Modi highlights EV and infrastructure
Modi highlighted how expanding highways and better logistics are making Indian manufacturing more competitive.
He also stressed that the government is pushing hard for electric vehicles, with more charging stations popping up across the country.
Programs like Make in India and PLI are helping boost local manufacturing muscle.
Wrapping up, Modi said SIAM can play an important role in shaping this transformation and taking India's automotive capabilities to greater heights.