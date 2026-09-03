Narendra Modi asks SIAM to build Viksit Bharat by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India's auto industry to step up its game and help build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

In a message to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) read out at its Annual Convention 2026, he pointed out how new free trade deals can open global doors for Indian cars and bikes.

Modi also said the auto sector can drive growth and help further strengthen transport as a key pillar of national development.