New Mercedes S-Class is built for the AI era

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the facelifted version of its flagship sedan, the S-Class . The mid-cycle update comes with a host of new technologies and improved powertrains that comply with Euro 7 emissions standards. The updated model also features cosmetic tweaks and a wider range of customization options through Mercedes's Manufaktur catalog. The revamped S-Class is expected to debut in India by late 2026 or early 2027.

Technological advancements 2026 S-Class: A tech-savvy upgrade The new S-Class comes with a sleek black panel and three screens, including a 14.4-inch central touchscreen. This is part of the latest generation of Mercedes's MBUX digital architecture, called MB OS. The system integrates all car functions from headlights to powertrain and suspension controls into one interface. It also features an AI-powered digital assistant, Google Maps-based navigation, and V2X functions for improved connectivity. The MB.OS also integrates NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion architecture and Level-4 autonomous software, enabling future robotaxi applications.

Software capabilities S-Class: A software-defined vehicle with functional updates The facelifted S-Class is now a software-defined vehicle (SDV), capable of receiving functional updates over the air. It also comes with MB Drive Assist, an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) that is standard in most markets. However, in select markets like China and the US, customers can opt for Drive Assist Pro, which offers full self-driving capabilities.

Interior design S-Class interior: A blend of tech and luxury The facelifted S-Class replaces traditional dashboard elements with screens, giving it a more tech-heavy look. It features two 13.1-inch rear entertainment touchscreens and two smaller individual touch controllers for the rear seats. Despite the tech upgrades, luxury elements like rich leather upholstery (optionally quilted) and wood or trim paneling on the center console and window sills remain present in the updated model.

Engine upgrades S-Class: Enhanced engine performance and emissions compliance The entire engine range of the facelifted S-Class has been updated to meet Euro 7 emissions norms. The six-cylinder diesel and petrol V8 engines have been retained, both of which will be offered in India. All engines come with a 48V mild hybrid system and an integrated starter generator (ISG), which have been upgraded for improved performance and smoother transitions between coasting and engine power.