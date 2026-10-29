This is how next-generation Audi A8 could look
What's the story
The Audi A8 may be dormant, but its future is being shaped by innovative designers like Luca Serafini. He has imagined a stunning version of the next-generation A8, inspired by Audi's Concept C. The design is bold and different from traditional luxury cars, making it a perfect fit for a flagship sedan.
Design philosophy
Design focused on blending luxury with unexpected elements
Serafini's design for the future A8 is all about blending luxury with unexpected elements.
He said, "The aim is to transfer luxury and premiumness through unexpected treatments, finishes, and contrasts that surprise the eye instead of relying on traditional chrome and gloss."
This philosophy comes through in features like metallic elements on the grille and a vertical side strake.
The wheels even have some brushed metal accents.
Production strategy
Audi and Porsche are in talks about the production
Audi is said to be in talks with Porsche to decide where the next A8 will be produced.
Traditionally, the A8 has been manufactured at Germany's Neckarsulm plant. However, to cut costs, the new model could be produced at Porsche's Leipzig plant.
This would allow Audi to build an A8 on the Panamera platform, offering more powertrain options and lower development costs.