NHAI launches ₹350 monthly FASTag Local Pass at 121 plazas
NHAI just rolled out a new FASTag Local Pass that lets local commuters travel unlimited times through select toll plazas for ₹350 a month.
If you live within 20km of one of the 121 participating plazas, this could make your daily drives way smoother and more affordable.
Commuters apply online or at spots
Applying is pretty simple: just share your residential and vehicle details online or at designated spots.
Everything gets verified digitally using DigiLocker, VAHAN, and GIS tools, so no paperwork hassle.
You can check if your nearby plaza is included and see the pass duration, renewal process, and usage caps available on the official portals before signing up.
Part of NHAI toll modernisation efforts
This move is part of NHAI's efforts to modernize toll management and improve the road-user experience: think less time stuck at tolls, fewer cash payments, and an overall easier drive for everyone who hits the road regularly.