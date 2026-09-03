Nissan and Honda to build shared electronic architecture starting FY29
Auto
Nissan and Honda are teaming up to build the next wave of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), aiming to make cars that are as much about smart technology as horsepower.
They are developing a shared electronic architecture (electronic control units, in-car operating systems, and control software), all set to roll out in new models starting in FY29.
Nissan, Honda seek lower development costs
By joining hands, both brands hope to cut development costs and speed up research and development, so they can keep up with rapid technology changes in the auto world.
This shared platform will power future Nissan and Honda cars, including ones made for India.