Nissan confirms 2028 Xterra SUV to start under $40,000 Auto Apr 21, 2026

Nissan just confirmed its upcoming Xterra SUV will launch for less than $40,000.

That's a big win for anyone frustrated by how expensive new cars have gotten lately.

The 2028 Xterra is all about the essentials: no extra frills, just what you need to get out and explore.