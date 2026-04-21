Nissan confirms 2028 Xterra SUV to start under $40,000
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Nissan just confirmed its upcoming Xterra SUV will launch for less than $40,000.
That's a big win for anyone frustrated by how expensive new cars have gotten lately.
The 2028 Xterra is all about the essentials: no extra frills, just what you need to get out and explore.
Xterra offers V-6, hybrid and body-on-frame
Under the hood, you'll find a strong V-6 engine (likely the same 310-horsepower one from Nissan's Frontier), plus there's a hybrid option in the works.
Style-wise, expect a bold look with sharp lines and big "NISSAN" branding up front.
Built tough with body-on-frame construction, the Xterra will go head-to-head with adventure favorites like the Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco, and Toyota 4Runner.