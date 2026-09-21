Nissan confirms legendary 14th generation Skyline debuting in December 2026

Development was sped up to just 26 months thanks to AI tools, and while details are still secret, we know it will have a combustion engine.

Fans are hoping for a rear-wheel drive setup and maybe even a V6 under the hood.

The Skyline's platform has been linked to a future Infiniti Q50 successor, so expect some crossover vibes.

The big reveal might happen at this year's Nismo Festival at Fuji Speedway, definitely one for your calendar if you are into cars.