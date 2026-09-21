Nissan confirms legendary 14th generation Skyline debuting in December 2026
Nissan is bringing back the legendary Skyline with its 14th generation, set to debut in December 2026.
After years of rumors, the company finally confirmed the debut/reveal date, with CEO Ivan Espinosa calling Skyline "one of the icons of the renaissance of Nissan," highlighting just how important this car is for their comeback.
AI sped Nissan Skyline development
Development was sped up to just 26 months thanks to AI tools, and while details are still secret, we know it will have a combustion engine.
Fans are hoping for a rear-wheel drive setup and maybe even a V6 under the hood.
The Skyline's platform has been linked to a future Infiniti Q50 successor, so expect some crossover vibes.
The big reveal might happen at this year's Nismo Festival at Fuji Speedway, definitely one for your calendar if you are into cars.