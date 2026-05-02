Nissan considering India ladder-frame SUV inspired by Terrano PHEV concept
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Nissan is evaluating a new SUV for India that could launch if plans proceed, inspired by its Terrano PHEV concept that just debuted at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show.
Expect a tough ladder-frame build and hybrid power options, part of Nissan's push to offer more choices alongside models like the Tekton.
Dongfeng JV accelerates Nissan Chennai manufacturing
Nissan's long-running joint venture with Dongfeng makes it easier (and quicker) to bring new cars here, thanks to cost-friendly manufacturing and local manufacturing in Chennai.
With Dongfeng's fast development pace, Nissan hopes this new SUV will help it take on big names like Fortuner and Gloster in India.