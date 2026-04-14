Nissan explores importing Patrol SUV to India under 2,500 cap Auto Apr 14, 2026

Nissan is keen to explore bringing its popular Patrol SUV to India, aiming to shake up the market with something big and bold.

Guillaume Cartier said Nissan is keen to explore import options for the Patrol in India, and shared that Nissan is looking at import options, meaning up to 2,500 passenger vehicles can hit the roads each year without extra red tape.

This comes after their earlier X-Trail launch didn't quite take off.