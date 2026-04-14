Nissan explores importing Patrol SUV to India under 2,500 cap
Nissan is keen to explore bringing its popular Patrol SUV to India, aiming to shake up the market with something big and bold.
Guillaume Cartier said Nissan is keen to explore import options for the Patrol in India, and shared that Nissan is looking at import options, meaning up to 2,500 passenger vehicles can hit the roads each year without extra red tape.
This comes after their earlier X-Trail launch didn't quite take off.
Nissan holds Renault 250,000 unit reservation
Nissan is exploring a CBU import for the Patrol in India. Dealers are already buzzing about its potential, according to Divisional Vice President Thierry Sabbagh.
Plus, Nissan has a 250,000-unit capacity reservation with Renault in India and retains a shareholding in the R&D center, showing they're serious about growing in India.