Nissan India records 7,971 May sales and 118% domestic increase
Auto
Nissan India just had a standout month: total sales hit 7,971 vehicles in May 2026.
Domestic sales jumped to 2,948 units, marking a huge 118% increase over last year.
Exports also impressed, with 5,023 cars shipped abroad.
Saurabh Vatsa credits GRAVITE and Magnite
This is Nissan's third month in a row of year-on-year domestic sales growth.
Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa credits the surge to loyal customers and popular models like the All-New GRAVITE and Magnite (including CNG versions).
He says this success gives confidence to the company's India strategy.