Nissan names Matthew Weaver global design chief starting October 2026
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Nissan just tapped Matthew Weaver, the creative mind behind the original Juke, as its new global design chief, starting in October 2026.
Weaver has been with Nissan since 2001 and helped shape hits like the Juke and Qashqai.
Outgoing chief Alfonso Albaisa will stick around as an adviser until year-end to keep things smooth.
Matthew Weaver to speed Nissan development
Weaver steps in as Nissan tries to speed up car development using digital tools and quicker workflows: no more waiting nearly five years for a new model.
Projects like the next-generation Skyline, Xterra, and Rogue with e-Power hybrid technology are already underway.
Known for his bold style, Weaver is expected to build on Albaisa's legacy while steering Nissan toward a fresh, electrified identity.