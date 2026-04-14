Nissan open to Honda partnership in India, Ivan Espinosa says
Nissan is thinking about joining forces with Honda to get a stronger hold in India's car market.
CEO Ivan Espinosa recently shared that while Nissan already works closely with Renault (with an ambition of hitting over 200,000 cars for local sales and exports), they are open to new partnerships, especially ones that could bring in fresh technology and ideas.
Nissan seeks hybrid and alternative-fuel partners
Nissan is rolling out new models like the Gravite, Tekton B-SUV, and a three-row SUV based on Renault's Duster.
They are looking for partners who can help them level up, especially when it comes to hybrid and alternative-fuel technology, something Honda could potentially bring to the table.
The goal is to offer cooler options for Indian drivers and stay ahead in a super-competitive market.