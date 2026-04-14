Nissan open to Honda partnership in India, Ivan Espinosa says

Nissan seeks hybrid and alternative-fuel partners

Nissan is rolling out new models like the Gravite, Tekton B-SUV, and a three-row SUV based on Renault's Duster.

They are looking for partners who can help them level up, especially when it comes to hybrid and alternative-fuel technology, something Honda could potentially bring to the table.

The goal is to offer cooler options for Indian drivers and stay ahead in a super-competitive market.