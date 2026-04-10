Nissan opens 54 touchpoints in India toward 400 locations
Nissan just launched 54 new touchpoints all over India between January and March 2026.
These include spots for sales, service, and spare parts, part of their bigger plan to hit 400 locations by the end of FY27.
The move is all about making it easier for people to check out, buy, or get their cars serviced wherever they are.
Nissan March wholesales 4,408 in India
Alongside opening more centers, Nissan rolled out the all-new Gravite and upcoming Tekton.
This push paid off: in March 2026 alone, they sold 4,408 domestic wholesales in India, their best month in five years, and exported nearly 6,000 more.
As Saurabh Vatsa, Nissan India's managing director, put it, the opening of 54 customer touchpoints in Q1 2026 underlines commitment to improving accessibility and enhancing customer reach.