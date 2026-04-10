Nissan opens 54 touchpoints in India toward 400 locations Auto Apr 10, 2026

Nissan just launched 54 new touchpoints all over India between January and March 2026.

These include spots for sales, service, and spare parts, part of their bigger plan to hit 400 locations by the end of FY27.

The move is all about making it easier for people to check out, buy, or get their cars serviced wherever they are.