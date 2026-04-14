Nissan plans 90% self-driving, trims lineup to 45 models

Nissan closing 7 factories, cutting jobs

To boost profits, Nissan is closing seven factories and cutting about 20,000 jobs.

The company is also betting on electric vehicles, like building the battery-powered Juke in England, and targeting the US with new hybrids.

Plus, it's teaming up with British AI firm Wayve to speed up their self-driving rollout and take on rising competition from Chinese EV makers.