Nissan plans 90% self-driving, trims lineup to 45 models
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Nissan just announced it's bringing self-driving tech to 90% of its future cars.
CEO Ivan Espinosa shared the news from Yokohama, calling it a major step in Nissan's plan to modernize and stay competitive.
Alongside this, Nissan will cut back its lineup from 56 to 45 models to keep things focused and efficient.
Nissan closing 7 factories, cutting jobs
To boost profits, Nissan is closing seven factories and cutting about 20,000 jobs.
The company is also betting on electric vehicles, like building the battery-powered Juke in England, and targeting the US with new hybrids.
Plus, it's teaming up with British AI firm Wayve to speed up their self-driving rollout and take on rising competition from Chinese EV makers.