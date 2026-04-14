Nissan reveals 3rd all-electric Juke EV and 1st X-Trail hybrid

Juke EV styling, X-Trail e-Power

The Juke EV goes bold with split headlights, asymmetrical wheels, and blacked-out details: it definitely doesn't blend in. It shares its platform with the Leaf EV, so expect similar battery vibes.

The X-Trail keeps things classic on the outside but packs Nissan's e-POWER hybrid tech under the hood: electric motors power your drive while a gas engine acts as a generator.

Plus, dual motors mean it should handle all kinds of roads with ease.