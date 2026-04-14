Nissan reveals 3rd all-electric Juke EV and 1st X-Trail hybrid
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Nissan's latest reveal brings two new electrified rides: the 2026 Juke EV, its third all-electric car, and the X-Trail hybrid, which is a first for this SUV.
Both launches are part of Nissan's reveal of the new Juke EV and X-Trail hybrid at its Vision event.
Juke EV styling, X-Trail e-Power
The Juke EV goes bold with split headlights, asymmetrical wheels, and blacked-out details: it definitely doesn't blend in. It shares its platform with the Leaf EV, so expect similar battery vibes.
The X-Trail keeps things classic on the outside but packs Nissan's e-POWER hybrid tech under the hood: electric motors power your drive while a gas engine acts as a generator.
Plus, dual motors mean it should handle all kinds of roads with ease.