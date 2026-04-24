Nissan revives Xterra SUV expected late 2028 under $40,000
Nissan's bringing back the Xterra SUV, with a launch expected in late 2028, likely as a 2029 model.
The new Xterra will offer both gas-only and hybrid V6 engines, is expected to start under $40,000.
It's designed to go head-to-head with off-road favorites like the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.
Nissan teased a bold look too: think aggressive front end and a slick amber light bar.
Expected Infiniti QX65 platform for Xterra
The new Xterra is expected to share a platform with the Infiniti QX65 (so expect solid reliability and off-road chops) likely packing a 3.5-liter V6 with 284hp.
While everyone's excited, there's a catch: the release is expected for late 2028, likely as a 2029 model.
Still, Nissan says it's all about making sure the new Xterra lives up to its rugged reputation and delivers what adventure-seekers want.