Nissan revives Xterra SUV expected late 2028 under $40,000

Expected Infiniti QX65 platform for Xterra

The new Xterra is expected to share a platform with the Infiniti QX65 (so expect solid reliability and off-road chops) likely packing a 3.5-liter V6 with 284hp.

While everyone's excited, there's a catch: the release is expected for late 2028, likely as a 2029 model.

Still, Nissan says it's all about making sure the new Xterra lives up to its rugged reputation and delivers what adventure-seekers want.