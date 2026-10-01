Nissan September sales slip 5% as India sales double
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Nissan's overall car sales slipped by 5% in September 2026 compared to last year, dropping from 10,500 to 10,025 units.
But there's a twist: Nissan actually doubled its domestic sales in India, jumping from 1,652 units in September 2025 to 3,300 this year.
India dealers and SUVs boost sales
The boost at home came thanks to strong demand for Nissan's SUV lineup (think Tekton, Magnite, and Gravite) and a bigger dealership network making it easier for people to buy.
On the flip side, exports were at 6,725 units for the month.