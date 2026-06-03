Nissan to reveal Tekton SUV in India on July 9
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Nissan's new Tekton SUV was seen testing and is all set for its official reveal on July 9, 2026.
The launch was pushed from February to give it a bigger spotlight, as Nissan looks to step up its game in the Indian market after the Gravite MPV earlier this year.
Tekton boxy exterior, 1.3L 163hp
The Tekton stands out with a boxy look, chunky wheel arches, big wheels, and C-shaped tail lamps.
You'll spot TEKTON lettering on the hood and a sleek LED light bar up front.
Inside, it packs dual screens, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.
Engine options include a 1.0-liter turbo gasoline engine for base models or a punchier 1.3-liter turbo with 163hp for higher trims: expect prices around ₹10-11 lakh.
It shares some DNA with the Renault Duster too!