Nissan trims global lineup to 45 models under Re:Nissan plan

Nissan splits lineup into 4 categories

The updated lineup will be split into Heartbeat models (like the Xterra, Skyline, Z, Leaf, and Patrol), Growth models, Core models (including electric rides like the Juke and hybrid X-Trail/Rogue Hybrid e-Power), and Partner models.

Nissan's also putting extra energy into markets with rising demand with vehicles like the next-generation Elgrand minivan and Sakura electric kei car.

Plus, they're simplifying things behind the scenes, cutting platforms by nearly one-half by 2035 and reducing parts complexity by 70% to speed up development.