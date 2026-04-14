Nissan trims global lineup to 45 models under Re:Nissan plan
Nissan is trimming its global car lineup from 56 to 45 models, dropping 11 underperformers as part of its Re:Nissan recovery plan.
The goal? To boost profits and bring in fresh powertrain tech, making the brand leaner and more future-ready.
Nissan splits lineup into 4 categories
The updated lineup will be split into Heartbeat models (like the Xterra, Skyline, Z, Leaf, and Patrol), Growth models, Core models (including electric rides like the Juke and hybrid X-Trail/Rogue Hybrid e-Power), and Partner models.
Nissan's also putting extra energy into markets with rising demand with vehicles like the next-generation Elgrand minivan and Sakura electric kei car.
Plus, they're simplifying things behind the scenes, cutting platforms by nearly one-half by 2035 and reducing parts complexity by 70% to speed up development.