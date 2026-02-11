NITI Aayog's roadmap to 0-emission vehicles by 2070
NITI Aayog just shared a big plan: make all vehicles in India zero-emission by 2070.
The roadmap starts with phasing out diesel vehicles and bringing in cleaner options like CNG, hybrids, and EVs.
Next up, they want to boost biofuels and flex-fuel vehicles, then move to a future where only zero-emission rides are allowed on the road.
Why it matters
Transport runs mostly on petrol and diesel right now—over 80%—which isn't great for the planet or our health.
NITI Aayog says switching to clean tech could significantly reduce India's transport energy demand over the coming decades, but it'll take serious investment (think trillions of dollars) and big changes in how we travel.
This plan supports India's climate goals and broader development goals (separate aspirations such as becoming a developed country by 2047 are not mentioned in this NITI Aayog report).
So if you care about cleaner air or the future of mobility here, this is one roadmap worth knowing about.