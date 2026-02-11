NITI Aayog's roadmap to 0-emission vehicles by 2070

Why it matters

Transport runs mostly on petrol and diesel right now—over 80%—which isn't great for the planet or our health.

NITI Aayog says switching to clean tech could significantly reduce India's transport energy demand over the coming decades, but it'll take serious investment (think trillions of dollars) and big changes in how we travel.

This plan supports India's climate goals and broader development goals (separate aspirations such as becoming a developed country by 2047 are not mentioned in this NITI Aayog report).

So if you care about cleaner air or the future of mobility here, this is one roadmap worth knowing about.