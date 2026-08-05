Nitin Gadkari says E20 gasoline safe for older BS-III cars
Good news if you drive an older car, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari says E20 gasoline (that's fuel with 20% ethanol) is safe even for BS-III models manufactured and registered before April 1, 2017, including BS-III models.
He addressed Parliament after concerns were raised about possible engine damage from using this greener fuel.
Studies show no unusual engine wear
Gadkari pointed out that there haven't been any major complaints from car makers or users about engine trouble or corrosion due to E20.
Studies back this up, showing no unusual wear in older engines.
The only heads-up: you might see a small dip in mileage (around 2% to 6%) depending on how you drive and maintain your car.
E20 saves ₹1.97 trillion
India hit its target of blending 20% ethanol into gasoline five years early, which has saved more than ₹1.97 trillion in foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports and cut carbon emissions by 30%.
So, switching to E20 isn't just safe, it's also helping clean up the air in our cities.