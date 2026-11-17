Ferrari 12Cilindri now available in a stunning widebody avatar
What's the story
German tuning company Novitec has unveiled a stunning widebody version of Ferrari's 12Cilindri. The new model is part of the company's N-Largo series, which features limited-edition widebody conversions since 2013. The latest addition to this lineup was developed in collaboration with German designer Vittorio Strosek and the conversion uses carbon fiber throughout.
Design details
The car gets reworked front and rear fascias
The N-Largo conversion comes with reworked front and rear fascias, wider fenders, carbon-fiber side skirts, and new mirror caps.
The front bumper has been redesigned with larger air intakes and an integrated spoiler.
The hood now sports a new air outlet framed in exposed carbon fiber.
Notably, Novitec has also removed Ferrari's controversial unibrow design from the car.
Performance upgrades
It features a 3-piece ducktail spoiler
The N-Largo conversion features a three-piece ducktail spoiler that spans the width of the rear bodywork.
A new carbon-fiber diffuser and dual exhaust outlets on either side have been added to improve performance.
The wider bodywork accommodates new Novitec NF12 N-Largo wheels, which were developed in partnership with American wheel manufacturer Vossen.
Exhaust enhancement
The exhaust system can be plated in 999 fine gold
Novitec provides an upgraded stainless-steel exhaust system for the Ferrari's naturally aspirated V12 engine.
The system comes with electronically controlled butterfly valves, letting drivers toggle between a quieter and much louder sound from inside the cabin.
For those wanting something extra special, there's even an option to get the exhaust plated in 999 fine gold.
Optional sport catalysts are available for further engine optimization.
Personalization
Interior can be customized as per owner's specifications
While Novitec hasn't revealed the exact horsepower figure for the modified car, it has said that the exhaust upgrade is more about sound and optimizing delivery than a significant power increase.
The company also offers interior customization according to owner's specifications but hasn't shared specific details about upholstery, materials, or trim options.
As for production numbers and pricing of this limited-edition model, those details remain under wraps.