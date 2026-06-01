NVIDIA expands Drive Hyperion with Foxconn, Uber targeting Level 4
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NVIDIA is stepping up its game in self-driving tech by expanding its Drive Hyperion platform.
With new partnerships, including Foxconn for building autonomous EVs and Uber for rolling out robotaxis, the goal is to bring Level 4 driverless vehicles (cars that can handle themselves in certain situations) closer to everyday life.
DRIVE AGX with Halos OS
The platform combines NVIDIA's powerful DRIVE AGX computer with Halos OS, a safety-focused operating system, plus smart cameras, radar, and sensors for smooth navigation.
Foxconn is helping design fully autonomous EVs in Asia, while Uber is a partner in the autonomous-vehicle effort, making the dream of hands-off driving feel a bit more real.