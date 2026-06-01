NVIDIA expands Drive Hyperion with Foxconn, Uber targeting Level 4 Auto Jun 01, 2026

NVIDIA is stepping up its game in self-driving tech by expanding its Drive Hyperion platform.

With new partnerships, including Foxconn for building autonomous EVs and Uber for rolling out robotaxis, the goal is to bring Level 4 driverless vehicles (cars that can handle themselves in certain situations) closer to everyday life.