Off-roading can be as thrilling as driving a McLaren: Study
What's the story
A recent study by Castrol has revealed that off-roading can be just as thrilling as driving a high-performance car like a McLaren. The research was conducted in collaboration with Brainbox, a British neuroscience company specializing in brain research technology. The study sought to scientifically understand the factors that contribute to the thrill of driving and what happens in our minds when we experience it.
Driving thrill
Three key factors that create the thrill of driving
The study identified three key factors that converge to create the thrill of driving: visceral, intellectual, and emotional.
The visceral factor refers to an intense state of mental and physical stimulation.
The intellectual aspect is about how engaged one's mind is with the task at hand.
Finally, the emotional factor is about balancing excitement with fear while driving.
Test trials
Participants were subjected to 5 different driving experiences
To determine which driving experiences best deliver this combination of factors, study participants were subjected to five different driving tests.
These included low-speed off-roading, karting, laps in a McLaren Artura GT4, laps in an open racing car, and a passenger ride in a JP-LM sports prototype driven by a professional racer at PalmerSport's facility in Bedfordshire.
Monitoring responses
How did they measure the thrill?
During these tests, participants wore monitors for their brain, eyes, heart, and skin.
An electroencephalography machine (EEG) was used to analyze 'frontal-midline theta,' a marker of focused cognitive engagement.
Heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring assessed the balance between stress and recovery in the body.
Galvanic skin response (GSR) testing measured arousal intensity through skin conductance, while eye tracking measured fixation, blink rate, and saccades to determine if arousal resulted from 'focused flow' or anxious scanning.
Peak thrill
McLaren delivered most thrill
The study found that participants experienced the highest thrill while driving the McLaren.
However, when they were passengers in the JP-LM at similar speeds, they showed signs of anxiety, indicating their brains were getting overwhelmed.
High levels of thrill were also observed during low-speed karting sessions and 8.05km/h off-road experiences.