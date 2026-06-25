Oil giant Shell's EV concept charges in under 10 minutes

Eco-friendly features

Triple 10 Challenge comes with a 'compact' battery

The Triple 10 Challenge comes with a "compact" battery that can be charged from 10% to 80% in just under 10 minutes. This is possible with a standard 175 kW DC fast charger. The car is also eco-friendly, thanks to its lightweight design, optimized battery capacity, and use of recyclable materials. Shell hopes these features will help cut lifecycle emissions by up to half compared to regular EVs in Europe.