Ola Electric gets ARAI nod for India delivery scooter

L1 scooter 4 kW for fleets

This L1-category ride packs a 4 kW motor and tops out at 70km/h, ideal for food delivery, quick-commerce, and logistics.

It's designed to handle heavy daily use and keep costs low, which is a big deal as fuel prices climb.

With Delhi's draft EV Policy 2026 proposing to phase out new internal combustion engine two-wheeler registrations within two years, the commercial EV two-wheeler market is a long-term growth opportunity as more businesses switch to electric fleets.