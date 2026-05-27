Ola Electric gets ARAI nod for India delivery scooter
Ola Electric just got the official go-ahead for its electric scooter built specifically for delivery and fleet work in India.
Approved by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) this February, the scooter could launch soon and signals Ola's move into the fast-growing commercial EV space.
L1 scooter 4 kW for fleets
This L1-category ride packs a 4 kW motor and tops out at 70km/h, ideal for food delivery, quick-commerce, and logistics.
It's designed to handle heavy daily use and keep costs low, which is a big deal as fuel prices climb.
With Delhi's draft EV Policy 2026 proposing to phase out new internal combustion engine two-wheeler registrations within two years, the commercial EV two-wheeler market is a long-term growth opportunity as more businesses switch to electric fleets.