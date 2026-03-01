Ola Electric announces 'Ola Insiders' program: How it benefits you?
What's the story
Ola Electric has launched a new community program called "Ola Insiders" for its existing customer base of over one million riders across India. The initiative comes with a range of benefits including vehicle upgrades, add-ons, and referrals. Through this program, customers can upgrade their current scooters and avail benefits worth up to ₹50,000 on the latest Gen 3 S1 portfolio and Roadster motorcycles.
Extra perks
Other benefits offered under 'Ola Insiders' program
Apart from vehicle upgrades, the "Ola Insiders" program also offers other benefits. Existing Ola customers can get up to ₹20,000 off when adding another Ola vehicle in their name. The company also offers referral benefits where customers can earn up to ₹5,000 in Ola credits on successful delivery of a referred vehicle. The referred buyer will also get a cashback of ₹1,000.
Statement
What the company has to say
A company spokesperson said, "With over a million riders, our community remains central to our journey." They added that the launch of Ola Insiders is a "structured ownership program built around our riders which supports seamless vehicle upgrades, enables multi-Ola households, and makes it easier for our community to bring more people into electric mobility."