Ola Electric announces 'Ola Insiders' program: How it benefits you?

Extra perks

Other benefits offered under 'Ola Insiders' program

Apart from vehicle upgrades, the "Ola Insiders" program also offers other benefits. Existing Ola customers can get up to ₹20,000 off when adding another Ola vehicle in their name. The company also offers referral benefits where customers can earn up to ₹5,000 in Ola credits on successful delivery of a referred vehicle. The referred buyer will also get a cashback of ₹1,000.