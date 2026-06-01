Ola Electric registrations rise 23% in May to 15,139

Ola Electric emphasizes EV accessibility

More folks are jumping on the electric vehicle (EV) bandwagon, partly because gasoline prices keep climbing. This is Ola's third month in a row of strong sales, especially for its Roadster lineup.

The company says they're all-in on making electric vehicles more accessible: "We remain focused on accelerating EV adoption through innovative products, technology leadership, and scale" said by an Ola Electric spokesperson.

They're also expanding their reach with manufacturing that covers everything from vehicles to batteries and cells.