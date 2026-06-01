Ola Electric registrations rise 23% in May to 15,139
Ola Electric just had a solid month: vehicle registrations shot up by 23% in May, with 15,139 registrations.
That's not only a big leap from April's numbers but also outpaces the overall electric two-wheeler market, which grew by 15%.
The boost comes thanks to smarter retail strategies and smoother operations at Ola.
Ola Electric emphasizes EV accessibility
More folks are jumping on the electric vehicle (EV) bandwagon, partly because gasoline prices keep climbing. This is Ola's third month in a row of strong sales, especially for its Roadster lineup.
The company says they're all-in on making electric vehicles more accessible: "We remain focused on accelerating EV adoption through innovative products, technology leadership, and scale" said by an Ola Electric spokesperson.
They're also expanding their reach with manufacturing that covers everything from vehicles to batteries and cells.