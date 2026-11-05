Ola Kallenius says Mercedes-Benz looks to boost India parts exports
Auto
Mercedes-Benz is looking to step up its export game by sending more car parts from India to the rest of the world.
At a recent media event in Pune, Chairman Ola Kallenius called out how important Indian suppliers are for building stronger tech and supply partnerships.
This move could even open doors for exporting whole cars from India in the future.
Ola Kallenius cites India's auto strengths
Kallenius says India's booming auto industry, strong R&D teams, and more than three decades of local production make it a key player in Mercedes-Benz's worldwide plans.
He also pointed out that fewer trade barriers, like an India-European Union free trade deal, could help the company expand even faster and get more aggressive with exports.