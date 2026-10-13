Hyundai unveils sportier Bayon N Line

The Bayon N Line retains the India-spec model's design elements such as L-shaped front and rear lights, squared-off headlamp units, boxy wheel-arch cladding, flared fenders, a wordmark on the boot lid, and a heavily kinked window line.

However, it also gets sportier touches like a new bumper with an open design and a honeycomb pattern for the grille.

An 'N Line' badge can also be seen on the left side of the bumper.