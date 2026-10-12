Jio Platforms's IPO: Who are the shareholders

As per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, Jio Platforms has a total of 105 shareholders.

The top 10 include Reliance Industries with a 66.43% stake, Jaadhu Holdings LLC (an affiliate of Meta) with 9.98%, and Google International LLC owning 7.73%.

Other major shareholders are the Public Investment Fund (Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund) and Omicron Asia Holdings II Pte Ltd. both holding 2.31% each.