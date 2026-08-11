Aston Martin rolls out 3 1-off cars for Pebble Beach
What's the story
Aston Martin has unveiled three exclusive DB12 S models at the 75th edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The British automaker is using this event to showcase its in-house customization division, "Q." The trio of specially commissioned Aston Martin DB12 S models pays homage to the brand's motorsports history, specifically the factory team's participation in the 1951 Le Mans with three DB2 race cars.
Historical inspiration
The new cars pay homage to classic Le Mans racers
The three special DB12 S models are inspired by the British registration numbers of the 1951 Le Mans race cars: VMF 63, VMF 64, and VMF 65.
Each of these classic racers was identified by a unique bright grille color.
The Q division has now taken this historical detail and applied it to Aston Martin's latest flagship models in a unique way.
Unique design
Each model limited to 1 example per color
The three new DB12 S VMF cars are unique, with each model limited to one example per color.
All three coupes come in a basic Carbon Black finish, with color details reflecting their historical connection.
The VMF 63 gets Rosso Red accents, the VMF 64 wears Speed Yellow, and the VMF 65 uses Ellwood Blue.
Enhancements
The special models also get bespoke interiors
The new DB12 S models come with painted grille vanes, round number panels with the number 75 on the fenders, and special carbon-fiber side strakes.
A painted Aeroblade and graphics in classic DB2 style complete the exterior changes.
The interior features color-matched contrast stitching, an embroidered DB2 silhouette on front seatbacks, and bespoke door sill plates referencing their historic inspiration.
Performance specs
The cars are likely powered by standard DB12 S's V8
While Aston Martin didn't reveal performance figures or pricing for the new models, it's assumed they still use the DB12 S's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
This unit produces a standard 691hp and 800Nm of torque.
Along with the exclusive VMF trio, Aston Martin is also showcasing the Vanquish 25 Special Edition during Monterey Car Week.
The original V12 Vanquish debuted exactly 25 years ago, and this new special edition combines design details from the original with modern craftsmanship.