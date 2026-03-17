Peugeot's new turbo engine replaces PureTech, promises better performance
Peugeot just dropped the Turbo 100, a next-gen gasoline engine set to replace the old PureTech.
It's a compact 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder unit built with 70% brand-new parts, offering up 101hp and a punchy 205 Nm of torque from low revs, so it should feel lively around town.
Engine packs variable-geometry turbo for quicker response at low speeds
This engine packs a variable-geometry turbo for quicker response at low speeds (great for city traffic), plus a timing chain for extra reliability.
Peugeot added a high-pressure direct-injection system to improve fuel efficiency and emissions, new pistons (and rings/engine block) to help control oil consumption and boost robustness, and an advanced valve-timing system to reduce internal friction.
Thanks to the Miller cycle and higher compression, it should be more efficient too.
Engine will 1st be seen in Peugeot 208 supermini
Peugeot put the Turbo 100 through serious testing: over 3 million kilometers on prototypes and more than 30,000 hours on test benches.
You'll see it first in the Peugeot 208 supermini this month, then in the 2008 crossover in May 2026.
Maintenance: main service every two years or 25,000km, with an annual interim check recommended.