Peugeot's new turbo engine replaces PureTech, promises better performance

Engine packs variable-geometry turbo for quicker response at low speeds

This engine packs a variable-geometry turbo for quicker response at low speeds (great for city traffic), plus a timing chain for extra reliability.

Peugeot added a high-pressure direct-injection system to improve fuel efficiency and emissions, new pistons (and rings/engine block) to help control oil consumption and boost robustness, and an advanced valve-timing system to reduce internal friction.

Thanks to the Miller cycle and higher compression, it should be more efficient too.