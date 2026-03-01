Limited-run 1990s car, signed by NASCAR legends, up for grabs
What's the story
A unique 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix, one of only 1,000 Richard Petty special editions, is up for sale on Bring a Trailer. The car comes with the signatures of both NASCAR legend Richard Petty and his son Kyle Petty. The model was created as a tribute to The King's retirement from racing after the 1992 season.
Tribute
Features of the limited run of special edition cars
When Richard retired from racing in 1992, Pontiac honored him with a limited run of special edition Grand Prix cars. Most of these cars didn't come with a stick shift, but this particular one does. It also comes with luxury features like cruise control and a powered sunroof, along with sport-tuned suspension and 225-series tires on 16-inch wheels.
Racing history
The last car that Petty drove professionally
Petty, known as The King of NASCAR, made his mark in the sport after a stellar 1967 season. He drove everything from a Porsche 911 to a Chevy Monte Carlo during his career. The Pontiac Grand Prix was the last car he drove professionally and finished with despite a midrace fire.
Car features
Engine specifications
All 1,000 special edition Pontiac Grand Prix cars came with a high-end 3.4-liter V6 engine that produced 210hp. Most of them also had a four-speed automatic transmission for a sporty drive. This particular model has an odometer reading of 88,514km and is equipped with a five-speed manual transmission which enhances its performance even more.
Auction
How to bid on the Pontiac Grand Prix
The Pontiac Grand Prix is a perfect fit for 1990s-themed car shows or even a trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway, the site of King Richard's last race. The auction for this unique piece of NASCAR memorabilia ends on March 4. It offers an opportunity to own a piece of racing history signed by two legendary figures in the sport.