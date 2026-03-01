Limited-run 1990s car, signed by NASCAR legends, up for grabs

A unique 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix, one of only 1,000 Richard Petty special editions, is up for sale on Bring a Trailer. The car comes with the signatures of both NASCAR legend Richard Petty and his son Kyle Petty. The model was created as a tribute to The King's retirement from racing after the 1992 season.

Tribute Features of the limited run of special edition cars When Richard retired from racing in 1992, Pontiac honored him with a limited run of special edition Grand Prix cars. Most of these cars didn't come with a stick shift, but this particular one does. It also comes with luxury features like cruise control and a powered sunroof, along with sport-tuned suspension and 225-series tires on 16-inch wheels.

Racing history The last car that Petty drove professionally Petty, known as The King of NASCAR, made his mark in the sport after a stellar 1967 season. He drove everything from a Porsche 911 to a Chevy Monte Carlo during his career. The Pontiac Grand Prix was the last car he drove professionally and finished with despite a midrace fire.

Advertisement

Car features Engine specifications All 1,000 special edition Pontiac Grand Prix cars came with a high-end 3.4-liter V6 engine that produced 210hp. Most of them also had a four-speed automatic transmission for a sporty drive. This particular model has an odometer reading of 88,514km and is equipped with a five-speed manual transmission which enhances its performance even more.

Advertisement