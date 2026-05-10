Porsche 911's evolution from G-body helped shape sports car culture
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The Porsche 911 has been shaping sports car culture, constantly evolving but never losing its cool factor.
The G-body from the 1970s really shook things up with a wider stance and a punchy 3.0-liter air-cooled engine, setting the tone for what made the 911 legendary.
Carrera 4 GTS keeps flat-six sound
Even today, modern 911s like the Carrera 4 GTS stick to their roots with that classic rear-engine feel and flat-six sound, but now pack in turbocharging, hybrid tech, and up to 541hp.
They're faster than ever (think 0-100km/h in three seconds) yet still channel that old-school spirit: proof you can honor tradition while pushing boundaries.