Porsche 911's evolution from G-body helped shape sports car culture

Carrera 4 GTS keeps flat-six sound

Even today, modern 911s like the Carrera 4 GTS stick to their roots with that classic rear-engine feel and flat-six sound, but now pack in turbocharging, hybrid tech, and up to 541hp.

They're faster than ever (think 0-100km/h in three seconds) yet still channel that old-school spirit: proof you can honor tradition while pushing boundaries.