Porsche files patent for transmission with actual clutch pedal
Porsche just filed a patent for a transmission that lets you switch between full automatic, sequential shifting, or a simulated manual mode, with an actual clutch pedal.
The idea is to bring back that old-school, connected driving vibe, but with the convenience and speed of modern dual-clutch gearboxes.
It's all about making driving more fun for enthusiasts, whether you're in a combustion or hybrid Porsche.
Koenigsegg Ferrari Hyundai pursue manual feel
Porsche isn't alone here: brands like Koenigsegg and Ferrari are also blending manual feel with automatic tech in their latest cars.
Even Hyundai is working on similar systems for future electric vehicles.
As real manuals become rare, these innovations aim to give drivers that satisfying "manual" experience without giving up today's tech perks.