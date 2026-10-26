Porsche is building 15 bespoke cars to boost profits
Porsche is going all-in on exclusivity by building just 15 one-of-a-kind cars, with prices ranging from just under $2 million to approximately $15 million.
Instead of cranking out more vehicles, the brand is focusing on these high-end custom models to boost profits during a tough economy, basically, fewer cars but way more special.
Porsche's Sonderwunsch offers Carrera GT restorations
These unique rides come from Porsche's Sonderwunsch division, which specializes in personalization and restoring classics.
Alexander Fabig, Vice President of Individualization and Classic, says it's all about maximizing value for customers who want something truly unique.
There's also a special program for Carrera GT owners: for $500,000 to $800,000, they can have their rare supercar restored to factory condition, with personal touches if they want.
So far, 48 Carrera GTs are in the program.