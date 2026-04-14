Porsche launches manual-only 911 GT3 S/C convertible with automated roof

GT3 S/C 4.0L 502hp $275,350

Under the hood, you get a punchy 4.0-liter flat-six engine making 502hp, good for a quick 0-97km/h sprint in just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 312km/h.

Despite its fancy roof tech, it stays light thanks to carbon-fiber parts and magnesium wheels, weighing only slightly more than the Speedster.

Priced at $275,350, the GT3 S/C arrives at US dealerships this fall and promises an old-school manual driving feel for car enthusiasts.