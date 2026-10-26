Porsche is making a 1-off car worth an eye-watering $15M
What's the story
Porsche is shifting its focus to high-end, highly customized cars as part of a strategy to improve profitability. The German automaker wants to reduce its break-even point to less than 200,000 vehicles per year. Instead of increasing production of entry-level models like Macan, Porsche is investing in exclusive one-off projects and six-figure restoration projects that can generate significant revenue without relying on high sales volumes.
Customization
One-off projects
Porsche's Sonderwunsch division is currently working on 15 unique projects, with prices ranging from just under $2 million to nearly $15 million.
This program goes beyond simple color or option choices, allowing customers to commission bespoke vehicles that require new components and extensive development work.
The result is an already exclusive sports car turned into a truly unique creation.
New models
'Few-off' models and range-toppers
Porsche is also looking into "few-off" models, which would be a middle ground between regular limited editions and fully bespoke one-offs.
This strategy gives the company another way to charge a premium for vehicles produced in very small numbers.
The automaker is also considering ways to increase the profitability of its high-performance models, with future range-toppers possibly costing over 200% more than an entry-level 911.
Restoration
Carrera GT recommissioning program
Porsche is also capitalizing on the potential of its classic cars with a factory recommissioning program.
This allows Carrera GT owners to have their V10 supercars restored to factory-fresh mechanical condition by specialists who know the cars inside and out.
These restorations cost between $500,000 and $800,000 per car (excluding the vehicle's price), making it a lucrative business for Porsche, while giving owners a chance to preserve one of the brand's most celebrated modern supercars with direct factory involvement.