Porsche sells big stake in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group

Porsche profit down nearly 93%

Porsche made this call as it faces some tough financial times: a huge drop in profits (down nearly 93%) thanks to costly changes in its electric car plans, which set them back €3.9 billion.

CEO Michael Leiters says it's time for Porsche to double down on what it does best.

Even so, Porsche is still betting big on new ideas, putting about €2.4 billion into fresh products while also navigating global challenges like US tariffs and fierce competition in China that are hitting the whole Volkswagen Group.