Porsche's most powerful car is here. It's electric

Porsche has unveiled its most powerful car ever, the Cayenne Coupe Electric. The new model was revealed at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. The Cayenne Coupe Electric is based on VW Group's 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, just like its sibling, the standard Cayenne Electric.

Design evolution The SUV packs up to 1,156hp of power The Cayenne Coupe Electric is a more design-focused variant of the standard SUV. It features a sleeker, more distinctive exterior with an emphasis on aerodynamics. But don't worry, it doesn't compromise on space, comfort or performance. The new model packs up to 1,156hp and can go from 0-100km/h in just about 2.5 seconds - making it the most powerful production Porsche ever built.

Tech specs It offers a dual-motor setup for all-wheel drive The Cayenne Coupe Electric is powered by a dual-motor system (one on each axle) for all-wheel drive. The front motor can decouple when full power isn't needed, improving efficiency. It also comes with an 800-volt architecture that supports charging speeds of up to 400kW, letting you go from 10% to 80% in just about 16 minutes.

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Power options The SUV features adaptive air suspension and rear-axle steering At launch, Porsche will offer three power levels for the Cayenne Coupe Electric. The base model produces 408hp (442hp with overboost), while the S delivers 544hp (666hp with overboost). The range-topping Turbo makes an impressive 857hp or up to 1,156hp with overboost. It also features adaptive air suspension, Porsche Active Ride for precise damper control and rear-axle steering.

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Design details How does the Cayenne Coupe Electric look? The Cayenne Coupe Electric looks a lot like the standard version from the front, with clean surfaces and horizontal lighting elements. But from the A-pillar back, it gets a more steeply raked windshield, an aggressively dropping roofline and a shorter, more tapered rear. The model achieves an impressive drag coefficient of 0.23 while sitting over 0.8-inch lower than its standard SUV sibling for a more planted stance across its nearly 16.4-foot length.