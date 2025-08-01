Porsche's new gasoline Macan will have 'typical Porsche character' Auto Aug 01, 2025

Porsche is rolling out a brand-new gasoline SUV in 2028 to replace the original Macan, which is ending production next year.

CEO Oliver Blume promises it'll have that "typical Porsche character" and its own look—so it won't just be a copy of the electric Macan.