Porsche's new gasoline Macan will have 'typical Porsche character'
Porsche is rolling out a brand-new gasoline SUV in 2028 to replace the original Macan, which is ending production next year.
CEO Oliver Blume promises it'll have that "typical Porsche character" and its own look—so it won't just be a copy of the electric Macan.
New SUV will use Audi Q5 platform
This new SUV will use the same platform as the Audi Q5 (minus diesel), combining gas and hybrid options.
Sharing tech helps Porsche move faster and keep costs down, but expect classic Porsche design touches and a size similar to the old Macan.
What about the name?
The name "Macan" is now reserved for Porsche's all-electric SUV coming after a short break.
By offering both gas/hybrid and electric SUVs, Porsche hopes to keep everyone happy—especially with EV adoption moving slower than expected.