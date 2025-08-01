Yamaha MT-15 DLX debuts with connected TFT display: Check features

The DLX packs a TFT screen that syncs with Yamaha 's app via Bluetooth for real-time bike info—think maintenance reminders, fuel stats, parking location, and malfunction warnings. It also comes in new color combos with violet touches and silver-blue alloys alongside the classic Metallic Black.

It draws power from a 155cc liquid-cooled engine

Under the hood is a 155cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 18.4hp power and 14.1Nm torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist & slipper clutch for smoother rides.

Against rivals like Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the tech-loaded dash gives this Yamaha an edge for anyone wanting something smarter in their next mid-range sports bike.