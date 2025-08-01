Most cars in Australia are thirstier than their ads claim

Some vehicles actually beat their advertised efficiency

Not all the news was disappointing: the Mazda CX-30 and Lexus NX350h actually beat their advertised efficiency by up to 8%.

But on the flip side, some vehicles—including the Ford Ranger—failed emissions standards for pollutants like nitrogen oxides.

AAA says these gaps come from outdated testing methods, but change is coming: from January 2026, Australia will switch to global testing standards for more honest results.