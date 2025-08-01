Most cars in Australia are thirstier than their ads claim
Turns out, most cars in Australia are thirstier than their ads claim.
The Australian Automobile Association (AAA) tested 114 popular models and found that 77% burned more fuel than promised—sometimes a lot more.
The Hyundai Kona Hybrid, for example, used 33% extra fuel compared to its official numbers.
Even hybrids weren't always much better than regular petrol cars.
Some vehicles actually beat their advertised efficiency
Not all the news was disappointing: the Mazda CX-30 and Lexus NX350h actually beat their advertised efficiency by up to 8%.
But on the flip side, some vehicles—including the Ford Ranger—failed emissions standards for pollutants like nitrogen oxides.
AAA says these gaps come from outdated testing methods, but change is coming: from January 2026, Australia will switch to global testing standards for more honest results.
Real-world numbers help everyone make smarter choices
If you're thinking about your next car or just want to know where your money (and gas) goes, these findings matter.
Real-world numbers help everyone make smarter choices—and push carmakers to be upfront about what their vehicles can really do.