Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 launched in India: Check top features
Yamaha has rolled out the 2025 MT-15 Version 2.0 in India, starting at ₹1.69 lakh for the standard model and ₹1.80 lakh for the DLX (ex-showroom).
The new version gets a fresh look and a color TFT display with Bluetooth-enabled navigation.
What else is new?
The DLX variant now connects to your phone via Yamaha's Y-Connect app—so you get maintenance alerts, fuel stats, and even help finding your parked bike.
It also comes in cool new shades like Ice Storm and Vivid Violet Metallic (the standard gets Metallic Silver Cyan).
Under the hood is a punchy 155cc liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation tech, paired with a six-speed gearbox and traction control for safer rides.
With its lightweight frame inspired by MotoGP bikes, this MT-15 aims to balance sporty performance with everyday practicality.