Royal Enfield resumes production after rare earth magnet crisis Auto Aug 01, 2025

Royal Enfield's parent company, Eicher Motors, managed to keep production rolling on its Himalayan, Scram, and Guerrilla bikes—even after China imposed export restrictions on rare earth magnets earlier this year.

Thanks to some quick thinking (and starting work on alternative magnets months prior), they stabilized production after initial disruptions.

Managing Director B Govindarajan confirmed everything is back on track.