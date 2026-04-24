Range Rover Sport Autobiography launched in India at ₹1.6cr
What's the story
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography in India. The model is the first top-spec Autobiography trim to be offered on a locally manufactured vehicle in the country. Priced from ₹1.6 crore (ex-showroom), bookings are now open for the premium SUV. The new flagship variant combines luxury with advanced driving dynamics, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize performance and comfort.
Specifications
The autobiography variant gets locally assembled petrol and diesel options
The Autobiography variant comes with 3.0-liter petrol and diesel engine options, both of which are locally assembled. The more powerful 4.4-liter V8 version is still available as a fully imported CBU. The diesel D350 variant produces 351hp and torque of up to 700Nm, while the petrol P400 variant delivers an output of up to 400hp and torque of up to 550Nm.
Features
It features advanced chassis and handling technologies
The new flagship trim comes with a host of advanced chassis and handling technologies. These include Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking, All-Wheel Steering, Configurable Terrain Response programs, and Dynamic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response Pro. Together, these systems are designed to enhance agility, stability, and adaptability across different terrains and driving conditions.
Design elements
The cabin has semi-aniline leather upholstery and massage seats
The cabin of the Range Rover Sport Autobiography reflects the brand's signature modern luxury approach. It features semi-aniline leather upholstery, illuminated Autobiography treadplates, and massage seats for enhanced comfort. The exterior gets distinctive design elements such as red brake calipers, exclusive badging, and 22-inch forged alloy wheels with satin black finish and gloss black contrast.