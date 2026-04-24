Range Rover Sport Autobiography launched in India at ₹1.6cr

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography in India. The model is the first top-spec Autobiography trim to be offered on a locally manufactured vehicle in the country. Priced from ₹1.6 crore (ex-showroom), bookings are now open for the premium SUV. The new flagship variant combines luxury with advanced driving dynamics, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize performance and comfort.

Specifications The autobiography variant gets locally assembled petrol and diesel options The Autobiography variant comes with 3.0-liter petrol and diesel engine options, both of which are locally assembled. The more powerful 4.4-liter V8 version is still available as a fully imported CBU. The diesel D350 variant produces 351hp and torque of up to 700Nm, while the petrol P400 variant delivers an output of up to 400hp and torque of up to 550Nm.

Features It features advanced chassis and handling technologies The new flagship trim comes with a host of advanced chassis and handling technologies. These include Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking, All-Wheel Steering, Configurable Terrain Response programs, and Dynamic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response Pro. Together, these systems are designed to enhance agility, stability, and adaptability across different terrains and driving conditions.

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