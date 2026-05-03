This Ford not-a-Mustang from 1960s is up for auction

A rare 1966 Ford T5, which looks like a Mustang but isn't one, is up for auction on Bring A Trailer. The car was sold new in Europe where the Mustang was known as the T5. The model comes with an interesting backstory and collectible appeal due to its rarity. It was restored about a decade ago and is in immaculate condition today.

Market strategy Why is Ford Mustang known as T5 in Europe? In the mid-1960s, Europe wasn't a major market for US-specified cars. However, Ford was an established name and Mustangs were popular there. To avoid trademark issues with German truck-maker Krupp, Ford rebranded its Mustang as T5 in Germany. The company also removed "Mustang" from steering wheels and added T5 emblems on fenders of these cars.

Specifications The car is powered by a 'K-code' V8 engine The 1966 Ford T5 comes with a 289-cubic-inch "K-code" V8 engine, mated to a four-speed manual transmission. This high-performance version of the Mustang was capable of producing an impressive 271hp when it was new. The car's speedometer and odometer are calibrated in miles instead of kilometers, with an estimated mileage of around 46,670km after rollover.

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