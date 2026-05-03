This Ford not-a-Mustang from 1960s is up for auction
What's the story
A rare 1966 Ford T5, which looks like a Mustang but isn't one, is up for auction on Bring A Trailer. The car was sold new in Europe where the Mustang was known as the T5. The model comes with an interesting backstory and collectible appeal due to its rarity. It was restored about a decade ago and is in immaculate condition today.
Market strategy
Why is Ford Mustang known as T5 in Europe?
In the mid-1960s, Europe wasn't a major market for US-specified cars. However, Ford was an established name and Mustangs were popular there. To avoid trademark issues with German truck-maker Krupp, Ford rebranded its Mustang as T5 in Germany. The company also removed "Mustang" from steering wheels and added T5 emblems on fenders of these cars.
Specifications
The car is powered by a 'K-code' V8 engine
The 1966 Ford T5 comes with a 289-cubic-inch "K-code" V8 engine, mated to a four-speed manual transmission. This high-performance version of the Mustang was capable of producing an impressive 271hp when it was new. The car's speedometer and odometer are calibrated in miles instead of kilometers, with an estimated mileage of around 46,670km after rollover.
Maintenance history
This example is finished in Raven Black color
The 1966 Ford T5 features a slightly retuned suspension with a shock tower brace from a Shelby GT350. It also had its carburetor and radiator rebuilt three years ago, along with new valve cover gaskets. This particular model is said to be the last one ever made with the K-code V8 engine and the only one that was factory-finished in black.